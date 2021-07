GREAT FALLS — The Cut Bank Pioneer Press reports that a fire broke out at the old Glacier Motel in downtown Cut Bank at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters were continuing to pour water on the hot spots.

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries, and no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.