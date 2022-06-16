Old Toston Bridge closed as a precaution

TOWNSEND — The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the Old Toston Bridge on the 287 bypass has been closed to all traffic by the Montana Department of Transportation.

The Sheriff's Office made the announcement on social media around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Rising water levels in the Missouri River are the reason for the closure precautions.

The steel truss bridge is over 100 years old. It is 525 feet long with each of the three trusses spanning 175 feet. Other than the occasional replacement of the timber deck, the bridge is unchanged from its original construction.

The Carbella Bridge, another truss bridge built in 1918 in Park County, was recently destroyed by flood waters from the Yellowstone River.