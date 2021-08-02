Olympic Basketball Day 10: China stays perfect, Japan stellar from beyond the arc

Japan vs. Nigeria

Group B play continued with Japan and Nigeria facing off. It was the first time the African Champions faced the Asian Champions in Tokyo.

Japan's Hayashi Saki took over the game. She was unstoppable from beyond the arc, shooting 6-9 from three-point range and finished with 20 points in the first half.

The second half was more of the same. Japan proved they're a team to watch in the tournament, scoring the most points in the women's tournament so far and they advance to the quarterfinals.

China vs. Belgium

China took down Belgium early Monday morning to finish group play with an undefeated record. They now go into the quarterfinals as one of the top squads in women's basketball.

Emma Meesseman, who finished with 24 points, a 71-percent field goal percentage and seven rebounds, had a terrific game for Belgium. The rest of the team struggled, though, combining for a grand total of 38 points.

This was by far Belgium's worst game of the group stage, but should feel motivated to rebound in the quarterfinals.

Australia vs. Puerto Rico

Australia had no issues taking down Puerto Rico (96-69), who finished group play with a 0-3 record. The Australians were in danger of going winless themselves, but Puerto Rico has arguably been the weakest team of the women's competition thus far while Australia has been competitive against some good teams since arriving in Tokyo.

Despite being on a poor team, though, Puerto Rico's Jazmon Gwathmey still managed to have a big individual performance, finishing the contest with 26 points and a half-dozen rebounds.