Olympic Basketball Day 12: Serbian women edge China in thriller, reach semifinals

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day's action. The six-time defending Olympic champions, Team USA faces Australia in the second quarterfinal; the teams are currently ranked 1-2 in the world rankings.

China's gutsy effort falls just short

Serbia's women's basketball team got 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds from small forward Sonja Vasic on Wednesday, holding off China to earn a spot in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jelena Brooks led all scorers with 18 points for Turkey at Saitama Super Arena.

The bronze medalist at Rio 2016, Serbia held a 35-33 lead at the half, but China looked like a different -- and quite refreshed -- team after the break, outscoring Serbia 25-14 to take a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Unbowed, Serbia roared back. Vasic's bucket with 2:29 to play put Serbia back in front, 70-68, and while China's Xu Han tied it up moments later, Vasic reclaimed the lead by hitting two free throws at 1:53. Brooks scored 18 seconds later for a four-point lead, and Vasic fittingly iced the win by making two free throws at 0:11.