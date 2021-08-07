Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Olympic Canoe/Kayak Day 15: German men, Hungary women claim K-4 500m sprint gold

items.[0].image.alt
IMAGN
IMAGN
Olympic Canoe/Kayak Day 15: German men, Hungary women claim K-4 500m sprint gold
Posted at 2:39 AM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 05:28:04-04

FINALS DETAILS

A slew of Canoe/Kayak medals were awarded Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics, where Germany's men and Hungary's women claimed debut gold in the K-4 500-meter finals at Sea Forest Waterway.

Germany's men were followed by the silver medalists from Spain, while Slovakia claimed bronze in the men's final.

The Hungary women were joined on the podium by Belarus and Poland.

In the women's C-2 500, China's Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya won the gold medal, while Poland and Hungary took the silver and bronze, respectively.

In the men's C-1 1000, Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos of Brazil grabbed gold ahead of competitors from China and Moldova.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere