Olympic Field Hockey Day 7: Germany women advance, Canada men deny South Africa

Editor's note: This article will be updated with all the day's field hockey action in Tokyo.

German women dominate South Africa, heads to quarters

MATCH STATS

Germany didn't need to crush South Africa to qualify for the quarterfinals, but their decisive 4-1 victory only solidifies their potential as medal contenders.

Even with their win, the Germans are still behind the Netherlands in Group A standings -- mirroring the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the Netherlands won silver and Germany took bronze. Should they both advance far enough these Games, the countries will meet again either in the gold or bronze medal match.

India women leave it late versus pesky Ireland

MATCH STATS

Navneet Kaur scored with three minutes left to put a marker on the scoreboard in a cagey scrap between India and Ireland in women's field hockey pool play on Friday.

India took a lot more shots but needed the late breakthrough to get its first win in Group A. The team will need to beat winless South Africa to improve its knockout round hopes, while Ireland will have a tougher and just as necessary task with regional rivals Great Britain.

Veteran leader strikes late to grab draw for Spain's men

MATCH STATS

Thirty-seven year old Pau Quemada has been around a while, but the significance of his late goal in Spain's 1-1 draw with Argentina will still capture his imagination.

Quemada's penalty corner goal boosted Spain into third place in Group A at the time and defied Argentina's bid to move into the top four. Argentina has a key finale with New Zealand left, as both sides will enter with the same 1-1-2 record.

Canada's men deny South Africa

MATCH STATS

Already-eliminated Canada wouldn't go away, denying South Africa a pIace in the knockout rounds with a dramatic 4-4 draw.

Canada's men came back from 2-0, 3-2, and 4-3 deficits to get a result in the finale, the last goal from Gabriel Ho-Garcia coming with a minute Ieft and just a minute after South Africa had pushed ahead with what seemed to be a thrilling late winner.

Nqobile Ntuli and Nicholas Spooner scored first-quarter goals to stake South Africa to a 2-0 lead, but Canada scored in each of the match's first three quarters to set up an intense final frame.