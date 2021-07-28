Olympic Handball Day 5: Reigning gold medalist Denmark stays unbeaten

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with recaps from all the Day 5 handball action.

Denmark: 31, Bahrain 21

BOX SCORE

Bahrain gave Denmark a run for its money on Wednesday morning in Japan. The underdog even managed to keep the deficit to five or less throughout the first half, but ultimately, Denmark, the 2016 men's handball gold medalist, pulled away in the second half and prevailed by a final score of 31-21.

With the win, Denmark advanced its record to 3-0 in Group B, making it the first country to reach three wins in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Bahrain men's handball, on the other hand, which has now lost three consecutive games, suffered its first loss by more than a goal. The side debuted in Tokyo on Saturday afternoon, losing 32-31 to Sweden, then fell 26-25 to Portugal on Monday.

Denmark was willed to victory thanks in part to excellent performances from Johan Hansen, who needed just six shots to string together a fantastic six-goal performance, and Mikkel Hansen, who had five goals on seven shots. Both Ahmed Fadhul and Mohamed Ali showed resolve in the loss for Bahrain, with each scoring three goals on three shots.

Bahrain's next match comes on Friday morning against host Japan. Denmark, on the other hand, will face Portugal on Friday.