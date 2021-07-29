Olympic Handball Day 6: Netherlands cruises past Angola

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with recaps from all the Day 6 handball action.

Netherlands 37, Angola 28

MATCH STATS

Angola's women's handball team held its own in the first half against The Netherlands on Thursday, but by the end of the match it was clear that the Dutch squad was superior.

The Netherlands leaned on a strong performance from Bo van Wetering, who netted seven goals on seven shots, and Lois Abbingh, who scored six times on eight shots. Angola was paced by Isabel Guialo, who scored eight goals, albeit on 16 shots.

With the win, The Netherlands kept its unbeaten streak alive; its record improving to 3-0 in Group A action; its next match in Group A comes Saturday against Norway. Angola fell to 0-3 in pool play.

SPAIN 27, BRAZIL 23

MATCH STATS

Spain gradually pulled away from Brazil after a see-saw first half that ended tied at 13.

Brazil actually pulled within one goal at 21-20 with just over 13 minutes left, but the Spanish defense held Brazil to three goals the rest of the way, Goalkeeper Silvia Navarro stopped 18 of the 39 shots she faced as Spain overcame a red card to Elisabet Cesario in the 50th minute. Unlike soccer, handball's rules allow a red-carded player to be replaced after the substitute serves a two-minute penalty.

Nerea Pena led Spain with seven goals on eight shots.

South Korea 27, Japan 23

MATCH STATS

Up 13-12 at halftime, South Korea pulled away late in the match to improve to 1-2 in Group A action, while Japan slipped to 1-2.