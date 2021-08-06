Olympic wrestling Day 14: Bronze for Dake in U.S. medal rush

Gable Steveson's bout for the gold medal in the 125kg freestyle was the highlight as several U.S. wrestlers chased medals Friday evening at the Tokyo Olympics.

Steveson's action is still to come, as is Jacarra Winchester's bronze medal bout in the women's 53kg class.

Kyle Dake was the first to earn a medal, defeating rival Frank Chamizo of Italy to come all the way back through the repechage to win bronze.

Kyle Snyder and Sarah Hildebrandt each looked dominant throughout the day until a disastrous final minute for Hildebrandt. Snyder will wrestle for gold on Saturday; Hildebrandt will contend for bronze.

Dake rebounds for bronze

BRACKET

Kyle Dake vs. Frank Chamizo would've been seen as a likely gold medal bout in the 74kg class on Friday, but Dake lost an 11-0 shocker to Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahaedau, a wrestler from Belarus whose hero is UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov. Kadzimahaedau then beat top-seeded Chamizo, setting up a path for Dake through Cuba's Jeandry Garzon, whom he beat 10-0 in the first period, and Chamizo, whom he defeated in the main event of a special superfight card last year and with whom he has had some friendly banter.

Dake, a two-time world champion at 79kg who had to cut weight and beat 2012 gold medalist and four-time world champion Jordan Burroughs to qualify for Tokyo, made the most of his second chance in his first Olympics. He repeatedly caught Chamizo's leg and wheelbarrowed him out of the rings, taking him to the mat outside the rings not to get points but to send a message. Chamizo had one chance to score when he got Dake's leg, but Dake managed to get control and score himself.

The match ended soon after Dake again drove the desperate Chamizo from the rings and took a 5-0 lead, prompting Chamizo to shut things down and shake hands in the last seconds.