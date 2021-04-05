On the Agenda: April 5 City of Helena Commission Meeting

HELENA — On Monday, April 5 the Helena City Commission will hear several items including a letter of support for the proposed multi-sport complex, an update on City COVID-19 procedures and special improvement lighting districts.

A presentation will be given by City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk on the City's operations that will transition from responding to COVID-19, to living with COVID-19 through the end of May 2021.

This transition will include an evaluation of changes to operations and services that, due to efficiencies, will remain in place. Additionally, the business community will be engaged in a one-day event whereby City staff will request input on ways in which businesses can be supported during the transition to living with COVID-19.

The City Commission will make a decision on if there is a need of holding a commemorative event to mark the transition to living with COVID-19. Ideas may include special lighting of the Firewtower downtown, implementing a ribbon program for citizens to honor those who have passed in our community, setting aside dollars from the General Fund savings to purchase tree seedlings for distribution to residents to commemorate living with COVID-19 and any other intentions the Commission believes should be implemented.

Last month, the Helena Regional Sports Association (HRSA) gave a presentation before a joint work session of Lewis and Clark County and the City of Helena on efforts to build a new multisport complex in Montana’s capital city.

HRSA wants to build the complex where the current YMCA is on Last Chance Gulch. HRSA has already completed a preliminary architectural report, a feasibility report and an economic impact study.

On Monday the City Commission will consider a letter of support that would see the City partner with HRSA on the project as it continues to move forward.

The City Commission will also consider two resolutions that could see t he creation of a special lighting improvement district to 105 properties north of Road Runner Street, and altering an existing district that would affect the Mountain View Meadows Subdivision residents.