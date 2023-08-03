On the Trail: Improvements spruce up Pompeys Pillar

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY — Pompeys Pillar in Yellowstone County is the perfect mix of history and outdoor recreation, whether you take the 118 stairs up to Captain William Clark’s preserved signature or walk along one of the newer trails at the site.

It's a landmark the Bureau of Land Management takes pride in as workers continue to make improvements.

“The site is amazing,” said visitor Bruno Trenkler, who is from Alabama, on Wednesday.

Montanans might be familiar with the natural beauty and historical significance of Pompeys Pillar. But for those from out of state, it’s a hidden gem.

“Without reservation, I’m surprised it’s not more prominent,” Trenkler said.

What’s new for Trenkler might also be new for some Montanans as the historical site now looks different.

“You can see the sidewalk goes and drops off right there,” said Abram Johnson, the visitor use lead park ranger at Pompeys Pillar.

The landmark wasn’t immune from last year’s floods. The Yellowstone River washed away 20 feet of an embankment along one of its most popular trails, Landmark Pass.

“We had to move this trail about an additional 20 feet that way so hopefully it’s going to be a long time before the river comes up that close to it,” Johnson said.

There were also changes made to the trails even before the floods. Prior to 2018, visitors could only explore five trails.

“Most of them are very short. They range typically about half a mile. Most of them aren’t even that long,” said Johnson.

Four new trails were built between 2018 and 2022, Pompeys Prairie, Cliff View, Canal, and Elk River, which is still under construction. Pre-existing trails were also expanded.

An ongoing rock-stabilization project has been underway for several years to secure fault lines along the pillar itself.

“I think it’s a great place to come visit and see what history was all about in America,” said North Carolina visitor Bondi Coley.

It’s all part of the BLM’s efforts to make the site an even more desirable place to visit for travelers like Coley and Ben Mason.

“To think that that’s how this whole Northwest territory was discovered on land and on water and to have a spot like that to see all around. It’s really cool,” Mason from Virginia said.

It’s a centuries-old site with a new look to make sure it’s preserved for generations to come.

“The rock with the history background is just amazing,” Trenkler said.

To learn more about Pompeys Pillar, visit this website.