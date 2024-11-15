Online trend 'Rock Your Mocs' promotes intercultural understanding

HELENA — November is Native American Heritage Month and this week the Helena Indian Alliance held a localized social media initiative in conjunction with the national social media event called "Rock Your Mocs."

According to the Rock Your Mocs website, “The event was created in 2011 by, Jessica 'Jaylyn' Atsye who is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna Tribe in west-central New Mexico. It is considered a global Native American & Indigenous virtual unity event. The event is a week-long and held annually from Nov. 10-16. The main day of the event is Nov. 15."

The RYM website also explains the concept and motivations behind the event, “People wear their moccasins wherever their day takes them, and many take a photo or create a video/story, and upload to social media with the hashtag #rockyourmocs. This creates an online photo album for the world to see and enjoy while simultaneously uniting Native American & Indigenous Peoples through their unique, and collective, tribal culture and heritage.”

Moccasins are a type of traditional indigenous footwear.

Outreach Coordinator for the Native Suicide Prevention Grant at the Helena Indian Alliance Grant Matt Hartnett who organizes RocYourMocs in Helena shared that the initiative seeks to "promote self-expression and unity in the native community and beyond."

The event has also gone beyond the digital realm. Throughout this week at Helena High School, there was a Rock Your Mocs week with different topics of Indigenous culture history, and traditions being shared for each day of the week, culminating with National Rock Your Mocs Day.

"So [Friday] those who have moccasins are encouraged to wear them to school. And they are actually doing a Helena High powwow which they are inviting other schools to, in order to have more indigenous pride and education in the school system," said Hartnett.

Hartnett adds that trends like this on social media and corresponding events in the community help send a message that it is okay proud of who you are and your cultural heritage.

"I really do think providing cultural activities like this helps people find out more about themselves, even non-natives can find out more about some of their friends who may be native, it's just a real unifying movement and a place for pride in oneself."

How to Participate

