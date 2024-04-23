HELENA — On Tuesday, April 23, Helena’s Business Improvement District will hold an open house for a proposed public restroom in Downtown Helena.

“We are growing and we want to be welcoming, user-friendly downtown to both our locals and visitors alike and public restrooms make it much more enjoyable,” said Megan Helton, the Interim Director at the Helena Business Improvement District.

Currently, when people visit Downtown Helena, local businesses are asked to provide public restrooms.

“The policies are inconstant across businesses, and they have a right to make those decisions, but without them opening their doors, there is very little access for the public to be able to use a restroom downtown,” Helton said.

The current proposal would install the public restroom at Constitution Park, which is considered a central location.

A Port-A-Jon has been there since April of 2023.

“We like that location because it provides visibility for the general public to be able to find that toilet but also for public safety,” said Helton.

The Helena Business Improvement District said they have received feedback from visitors that a public toilet is needed.

This toilet would be open year-round and be ADA-accessible.

“It’s a single-stall unit and it’s called the Portland Loo. It is flushable and is self-contained, it has cleaning equipment inside of it,” Helton said.

Rachel Fortunato

The public is invited to stop by 330 N. Jackson on April 23rd from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M.

The public will be able to view the project, provide feedback and ask questions.