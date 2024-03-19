Over $1 million in infrastructure funding headed to Montana towns, cities, and counties

HELENA — This Tuesday, the Montana Department of Commerce announced that 32 Montana towns, cities, and counties will share more than $1 million of grant funding to help develop and plan infrastructure projects that will increase the health and safety of those communities.

The money is made available through the Montana Coal Endowment Program. This program creates grants in order to lower the cost of constructing public facilities.

For example, The East Canyon Ferry County Water and Sewer District will receive $36,000 to complete a wastewater preliminary engineering report.

Additionally, Lewis and Clark County will receive $32,000 to complete a bridge preliminary engineering report.