Over 50,000 acres in Eastern Montana approved for Habitat Conservation Leases

HELENA — The Montana Land Board has approved the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, purchase of more than 50,000 acres of Habitat Conservation Leases (HCL) in Eastern Montana.

These HCLs increase public access, keep agricultural land in production, and conserve prairie habitats.

Eight private properties comprise these 50,000 acres. Private land-owners voluntarily commit to retaining wildlife habitat for 30 or 40 year terms. These habitats are conserved while continuing traditional agriculture activities such as livestock grazing.

The value of these properties is over $6 million. 6 of the properties will be completely funded by Habitat Montana and two will be split between Habitat Montana and FWP’s Migratory Bird Wetland Program.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks administers 51 leases which total to over 330,000 acres.