Parrot Confectionery receives a big push in business on Valentine's Day

HELENA — February 14 is Valentine’s Day. On candy-filled holidays, businesses like the Parrot Confectionery, receive a big push in business.

“I would say it’s probably five to six times busier today than it would be any other day, so we have all hands on deck,” said Karlee Kleinschmidt, the Head Confectioner at the Parrot Confectionery.

The parrot sells an assortment of chocolates, caramels and wafers, that can be packaged in heart boxes to celebrate the holiday.

Rachel Fortunato

Those boxes are expected to be sold out by the end of the day, and by about 1 p.m., their best sellers, the chocolate-covered strawberries were completely gone.

In the weeks leading up to a holiday, like Valentine’s Day, the confectionery amps up production of the most popular candy.

While some people plan ahead and order their sweet treats ahead of time, the Parrot still sees a few waves of people during the day.

“We see a couple big rushes during the day of last-minute stuff, typically beginning of the day and at the end of the day for sure, but we’ve had people picking up since Monday,” Karlee Kleinschmidt, the Head Confectioner at the Parrot Confectionery said.

This is one of the busiest seasons for the Parrot.

“Starting today, and kind of thereafter, it kind of picks up for us because we have a couple holidays going back-to-back. We start will Valentine’s Day and then get St. Patrick’s Day and then Easter kind of all within six weeks of each other,” said Karlee Kleinschmidt, the Head Confectioner at the Parrot Confectionery