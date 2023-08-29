Pay off fines with food donations

HELENA — On Thursday, August 31, the Lewis and Clark County Justice Court and Helena Municipal Court are teaming up to host a "Food for Fines" event.

“This is the first one. I decided to try it. See if we can help people satisfy their fines and do something good for the community at the same time,” said Justice of Peace, Michael G. Swingley.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., non-perishable food donations will be accepted at Van’s Thriftway and the county courthouse.

Defendants can donate food items and receive $5 of credit per item.

They can donate a maximum of 20 items for a maximum of $100 worth of credit.

Fine credits will be honored in the courts of Justice of Peace Michael G. Swingley and Mark V. Piskolich and municipal court Judge Anne Peterson.

Credits can be used toward any misdemeanor crime fine, excluding restitution balances.

“We have close to three million dollars in outstanding fines between the courts and a lot of people are behind, the economy is not that great, a lot of people are out of work and so this is a way to help them satisfy their fines, help them catch up,” Swingley said.

All items collected will be donated to Helena Food Share to help provide kids packs to area schools.

Kids packs are given to children who may not have adequate nutrition over the weekend.

On average 1200 packs of food are given out each week.

“The schools are excited about this. Hopefully, it’s going to give them a boost in this program and throughout the school year provide for the grade school kids who really need this help,” said Swingley.

The items most needed are low-sugar granola bars, fruit cups, juice boxes, peanut butter and single-serve oatmeal.

“I have no idea what’s gaping to happen and I hope it’s widely successful and hope by the end of it there’s not a juice cup, juice drink or granola bar left in Helena,” Swingley said.