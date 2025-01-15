Pedestrian hit by State Capitol flown to Billings

HELENA — A pedestrian struck by a truck near the State Capitol was flown to Billings for medical care Wednesday.

Denver Henderson with the American Cancer Society, as identified by a GoFundMe posting, was struck at the crosswalk on the corner of Montana Avenue and 5th Street in Helena around 7:20 a.m.

MTN News

He sustained a broken pelvis, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung. He was life-flighted to Billings so that he could receive care at a Level 1 Trauma Center.

“While his injuries are serious, he is alert and his vitals are good,” said a statement on his GoFundMe.

A GoFundMe is set up to help Henderson and his family while he recovers.

Henderson was scheduled to testify before the Legislation and speak at a Medicaid expansion rally.