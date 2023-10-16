Watch Now
News

Actions

Pedestrian killed on N. Montana Ave

Oct 15 2023 fatal north montana ave.png
MTN News
Oct 15 2023 fatal north montana ave.png
Posted at 5:33 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 19:33:13-04

HELENA — A Helena Valley man was struck and killed by a vehicle just after midnight Monday morning.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton said at approximately 12:26 a.m. law enforcement responded to a pedestrian fatality on North Montana Avenue near Dave's EZ Stop.

Nathaniel Carlson, 37, was struck while walking along N. Montana Ave. Dutton says Carlson commonly walked to and from his home on Sierra Road.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and called 911 after the incident. Montana Highway Patrol Troopers reported no indicators of driving under the influence and the driver consented to a blood draw.

"Foul play is not suspected at this time," said Dutton in a statement. "...Our condolences to the family of Mr. Carlson."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader