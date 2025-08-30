People in Helena have a sweet time with the original creator of Strawberry Shortcake

HELENA — A "berry sweet" visitor is in Helena this weekend.

Muriel Fahrion is responsible for the original drawings of Strawberry Shortcake and the early concept of the Care Bears.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Fans attended the first of two meet-and-greets on Friday in downtown Helena, taking pictures, getting autographs, and buying merchandise.

Fahrion does not get the royalties from her creations, so she does not get paid.

She says she felt like an unknown artist until she started posting on social media and sharing her story.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

This is Fahrion's first time in Montana, and that is part of the reason she accepted the invitation to travel and meet some of the people who grew up with her characters.

"I love when it's family," she said. "It's the grandma, it's the mother, and it's the children, and they all enjoy it. It doesn't go away – the fun."

The second meet and greet will be held on Saturday in the tea room of the Montana Club; however, tickets are all sold out.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Fahrion's visit to Helena is hosted by Get Lost Travel, a consulting agency based in Montana City.

The Queen City is her only stop in Montana this time around.