People rush to get snow tires on before the first flakes fall

With snow coming this week, it is time to get your snow tires on. They will help you navigate slick roads with a stronger grip, faster braking, and more controlled cornering.

The manager of Kolar Tire and Auto Greg Branson said, “it seems like every time that first snowfall hits, everybody forgets how to drive in the snow.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation , “24-percent of weather-related vehicle crashes happen on snowy, slushy, or icy pavement,” with over 115,000 people being injured each year in similar road conditions. Snow tires can make driving on winter roads safer for yourself and other drivers.

“It’s that little bit of extra traction and when you really need to stop, it’s that make-or-break difference,” said Branson.

With 13 tire shops in Helena, there are many options for getting your snow tires on, but business picks up as snow falls.

“We really quadrupled the business we do, and our staff is diligently trying to make sure everyone is safe and ensure their livelihoods on the roads,” Branson said.

Other ways you can stay safe on winter roads are by adding an ice scrapper, jumper cables, antifreeze and blankets to your car’s safety supplies. Studded snow tires are allowed by Montana Law from October 1st through April 30th.

It is better to prepare ahead, so if you are planning to get snow tires, Branson says you should make the change by mid-November or when the temperature hits 45 degrees across the board.