Permit granted for new Taco Bell in Helena

HELENA — The City of Helena issued a commercial permit on April 21 for a new Taco Bell where there Capital Hill Mall used to be.

Helena’s current Taco Bell on North Montana Ave. is often busy with long lines that will occasionally spill out onto the street.

A Starbucks, a First Interstate Bank branch and a Benefis Clinic are confirmed to have buildings being built at the new “Capital Hill Town Center” in addition to the new Taco Bell.

D&M Development of Helena has been converting the roughly 13-acre mall site into the Capital Hill Town Center, a mixed-use development. Crews have installed new infrastructure like water mains and sewer lines across the property. Two new streets – an extension of Sanders Street going north and south, and the new Vandelay Place east and west.

In December, the City of Helena approved the creation of an urban renewal district around the mall site. That means the city can use tax increment financing – setting aside some of the added tax revenue as property values in the district go up and using it for improvements in the area.