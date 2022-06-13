Watch
Photo Gallery: June 2022 southern Montana flooding

The Stillwater River and other waterways in south-central Montana spilled over their banks Monday, June 13, causing flooding in Red Lodge, closing Yellowstone National Park and creating a gaping sinkhole in front of the Stillwater Mine.

MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png South-central Montana floodingPhoto by: courtesy photo MicrosoftTeams-image.png South-central Montana floodingPhoto by: courtesy photo MicrosoftTeams-image (4).png South-central Montana floodingPhoto by: courtesy photo MicrosoftTeams-image (2).png South-central Montana floodingPhoto by: courtesy photo MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png South-central Montana floodingPhoto by: courtesy photo MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png South-central Montana floodingPhoto by: courtesy photo MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png Flooding in Red LodgePhoto by: courtesy of Jody Ronning MicrosoftTeams-image (7).png Flooding in Red LodgePhoto by: courtesy of Jody Ronning MicrosoftTeams-image (8).png Flooding of the Stillwater River has caused a sinkhole near the Stillwater Mine, partially preventing access by employees.Photo by: Stillwater-Sibanye employee MicrosoftTeams-image (9).png Flooding of the Stillwater River has caused a sinkhole near the Stillwater Mine, partially preventing access by employees.Photo by: Stillwater-Sibanye employee MicrosoftTeams-image (11).png Major flooding in the Stillwater River and other regional waterways has forced the closure of all entrances to Yellowstone National Park on Monday, June 13.Photo by: Yellowstone National Park MicrosoftTeams-image (10).png Major flooding in the Stillwater River and other regional waterways has forced the closure of all entrances to Yellowstone National Park on Monday, June 13.Photo by: Yellowstone National Park MicrosoftTeams-image (12).png Major flooding in the Stillwater River and other regional waterways has forced the closure of all entrances to Yellowstone National Park on Monday, June 13.Photo by: Yellowstone National Park MicrosoftTeams-image (13).png A sinkhole has formed in front of the entrance to the Stillwater Mine.Photo by: Stillwater County Department of Emergency Services IMG951751.jpg Flooding in Red LodgePhoto by: photo by Quin McGee IMG951752.jpg Flooding in Red LodgePhoto by: photo by Quin McGee IMG951757.jpg Flooding in Red LodgePhoto by: photo by Quin McGee mitch 3.jpg Flooding in Red LodgePhoto by: photo by Mitch Lagge mitch 2.jpg Flooding in Red LodgePhoto by: photo by Mitch Lagge mitch lagge red lodge.jpg Flooding in Red LodgePhoto by: photo by Mitch Lagge

