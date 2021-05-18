Watch
News

Actions

Photos: Gov. Gianforte tours Montana National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility

items.[0].image.alt
Alexie Aguayo
Gov aviation tour
Posted at 4:41 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 18:41:17-04

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte toured the Montana National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility May 18th, 2021.

Gov Aviation Tour

He visited with service members as they showed him the facilities.

Originally constructed in the 1960s, the facility is home to the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion. It houses three types of helicopters: UH-60 Blackhawk, CH-47 Chinook, and the UH-72 Lakota.

Gov aviation tour

The Governor’s Office says in a press release, the facility also features a heavy ramp to support the largest military aircraft, assisting the U.S. Army in its missions worldwide.

GOV aviation tour

The Governor said he visited the facility in support of Armed Forces Day that occurred on May 15th, 2021.

"We need to be prepared. This is why we need to continue to invest in our military,” says Governor Gianforte. “This Army Aviation Support Facility supports the Guard and the Army across the nation in their missions and it is critically important for our national security."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!