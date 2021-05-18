Photos: Gov. Gianforte tours Montana National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte toured the Montana National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility May 18th, 2021.

Alexie Aguayo

He visited with service members as they showed him the facilities.

Originally constructed in the 1960s, the facility is home to the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion. It houses three types of helicopters: UH-60 Blackhawk, CH-47 Chinook, and the UH-72 Lakota.

Alexie Aguayo

The Governor’s Office says in a press release, the facility also features a heavy ramp to support the largest military aircraft, assisting the U.S. Army in its missions worldwide.

Alexie Aguayo

The Governor said he visited the facility in support of Armed Forces Day that occurred on May 15th, 2021.

"We need to be prepared. This is why we need to continue to invest in our military,” says Governor Gianforte. “This Army Aviation Support Facility supports the Guard and the Army across the nation in their missions and it is critically important for our national security."