Photos: Montana Learning Center hosts Earth Day cleanup to prepare for summer camps

HELENA — In celebration of Earth Day, the Montana Learning Center hosted volunteers for a cleaning pick up event as they prepare for upcoming summer camps.

The Montana Learning Center is doing all tasks from splitting wood to raking leaves across their ten acres for the upcoming summer season.

“Every day is a new all-time record for us,” says Ryan Hanahoe, the Executive Director of the learning center. “Our summer camp programs are all day or overnight. We've got 28 different camps spanning a 10-week period. We are just preparing the site, cleaning it up and getting ready for that."

In 2020, Hanahoe says summer camps were big, totaling 330 kids. In 2021, the center hit another milestone as they already have 450 kids signed up before camps begin in June. The Executive Director thanks their sponsors for the Earth Day help.

“Having sponsors really helps offset the cost on parents and families as their kids come to us in the summertime for summer camps. We're very much appreciated. We're happy to get whatever we can get done, cleaned up on this Earth Day," says Hanahoe.

Berkshire Hathaway in Helena had nearly 20 volunteers helping the Montana Learning Center. They’ve had a long relationship with the center and are excited to help prepare children for camp.

“We are just so happy to be out here. Montana learning Center provides so many happy memories for our local children. We just want to help them out where we can," says Jenna Simanton, a Broker with Berkshire Hathaway.

Due to their record amount of students in 2021, the Montana Learning Center is hiring more positions to help with summer camps.