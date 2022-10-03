Pilot passes away after plane crashes into Flathead River

PERMA - One person died after a plane crashed into the Flathead River east of Perma Bridge on Sunday morning.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office states in a social media post that the aircraft went down at approximately 8:45 a.m. after striking power lines in the are.

The Plains - Paradise Rural Fire District deployed its water rescue team and got the pilot out of the plane.

Axis Maps Plane Crashes into Flathead River

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to MTN News that the pilot passed away after being flown to a Kalispell hospital.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office, Tribal Law Enforcement, Tribal Fish Wildlife and Game, the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District, Plains Community Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire and EMS, Dixon QRU, Mission Valley Power, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks all responded to the scene.

This crash is being investigated by the Nationa; Transportation Safety Board.

