UPDATE: 1 person killed in small plane crash at Ryan Field near West Glacier

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the fatal crash.
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says initial reports indicate a single prop airplane is upside down, down an embankment and off the runway.
UPDATE: 4:55 p.m. - August 12, 2025

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News the lone occupant in a small plane that crashed Tuesday afternoon near West Glacier died in the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the fatal crash.

(first report: 3:58 p.m. - August 12, 2025)

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that crews are responding to a small airplane off the runway at Ryan Field near West Glacier on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Heino said initial reports are that a single prop airplane is upside down, down an embankment and off the runway.

It is unknown how many passengers are on board or the conditions of the passengers at this time.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

West Glacier Fatal Plane Crash
Flathead County emergency services responded to a report of an aircraft off the runway at Ryan’s Field just outside West Glacier on July 26, 2025.

Two people died at the same privately-owned airfield in late July after a plane crashed and caught on fire.

Additionally, four people walked away from a fiery small plane crash that happened on Monday at the Kalispell City Airport.

- information from Sean Wells included in this report.

