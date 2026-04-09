Amazon representatives have contacted City of Helena about warehouse distribution center plans

HELENA — MTN has learned that the discussion about the proposed warehouse distribution center in the city of Helena is expected to be tabled, pending more information from the applicant. The proposed project is still early in the city’s planning process and has not been annexed into Helena.

An annexation request has been submitted to the city of Helena for an almost 14-acre property at the corner of Crossroads Parkway and what would be an extension of Alice Street, northwest of the Mountain View Meadows subdivision. Current plans call for a more than 39,000 square-foot warehouse building surrounded by parking lots.

Currently, the proposed project is going through the city’s annexation process, meaning it is not currently part of the city yet. The multi-step annexation process has to be completed before the building permit application process can start.

During the annexation process, the project will need to go before the Helena Zoning Commission. A date has not been scheduled for that public meeting due to lack of necessary information from the applicant. In an email to MTN, Helena Public Information Officer Amanda Opitz wrote “staff identified that the Transportation Impact Study (TIS) submitted by the applicant does not adequately or wholistically address projected traffic impacts associated with the proposed zoning action.”

While city documents do not mention Amazon, city officials told MTN that Amazon representatives have been in touch, so it is the city’s understanding that the intended occupant of the warehouse distribution center is Amazon.

There will be multiple opportunities for public comment on the proposed project throughout the city’s annexation process.

