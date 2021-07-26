Watch
Podcast: April Ross, Luca Rambaldi open up about how losing loved ones has impacted their Olympic experiences

Getty Images
Getty Images
April Ross plays a shot during practice ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 21, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Posted at 2:05 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 07:23:06-04

The Podium

Italian rower Luca Rambaldi discusses how he honors his teammate Filippo Mondelli who died of bone cancer earlier this year and explains how the loss motivates him when racing. 

Beach volleyball player April Ross, who won bronze in Rio with Kerri Walsh Jennings, gets candid about losing her mother to breast cancer. She also describes the feeling of her mom watching over her each time she steps on the court. 

For more episodes of The Podium, check out Apple Podcasts or listen below: 

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/the-podium-nbc-olympics/episodes/bac86a1d-786b-4071-9fb2-56b6ffd1f889

