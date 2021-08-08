Podcast: Practicing patience with Tamyra Mensah-Stock, Keni Harrison

The Podium

Wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock couldn't stop her tears of joy after winning gold in the women's 68kg gold medal match, and she caught up with host Lauren Shehadi to share why the medal meant so much to her. They reflect on her 2016 run, the patience that's required to succeed in wrestling and the golden chapter that capped off her Olympic experience.

Keni Harrison was a rising star in 2016 and favored to represent Team USA. on the track in Rio. But a shocking performance at the U.S. Olympic Trials resulted in her missing out on those Olympics. Two weeks after that unexpected performance, she broke the world record in the 100m hurdles, and five years later she won a silver in Tokyo. The 28-year-old tells Shehadi how the disappointment of 2016 fueled her and explains how "rhythm, technique and speed" are key to succeed in the 100m hurdles.

You can listen to the full episode of The Podium on Spotify or below:

