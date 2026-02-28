Montana leaders react to U.S. and Israel strikes on Iran

HELENA — On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Israel have launched "major combat operations" against Iran. Montana leaders gave their initial reactions to "Operation Epic Fury" on social media.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump said Saturday morning. Trump noted the goal of the operation is regime change.

President Donald J. Trump on the United States military combat operations in Iran: pic.twitter.com/LimJmpLkgZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

Senator Tim Sheehy, R-Montana, a Navy SEAL veteran, praised the military operation and called on the people of Iran to "rise up."

This is a righteous endeavor. God be with our troops, our allies, and the Iranian people.



To the people of Iran, rise up and seize YOUR country. America has your back. https://t.co/HjtDaYA9AR — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) February 28, 2026

U.S. Rep. Troy Downing, R-Montana, an Air Force and National Guard veteran, also supported the action and disparaged the current Iranian regime.

For decades, the Ayatollah has rejected diplomacy, opting instead to pursue nuclear armament while chanting death to America. The Iranian regime and its proxies have American blood on their hands. No President has possessed the grit to challenge this clear and present danger… https://t.co/52zjX9ahu0 — Congressman Troy Downing (@RepTroyDowning) February 28, 2026

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, announced his support for the operation against Iran and the president.

The Iranian regime is the world’s largest state sponsor of terror & waged war against the United States and its allies for nearly 50 years. I support President Trump’s actions to keep our nation safe and aid the people of Iran in their fight for liberty. Grateful for the… https://t.co/5LwJ89Oyon — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) February 28, 2026

The United States has been building up military forces in the region for weeks, including additional aircraft carrier strike groups and cargo and tanker flights. The situation escalated amid nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran, although Trump had noted those talks had stalled.

Explosions were reported in Tehran, although the full extent of the damage is unclear at this time. Public access to the internet has been blocked in the county by the Iranian government since large-scale protests in the region earlier this year. Independent reports suggest the Iranian government had killed thousands of protesters during the incident, although, with the communication lockdown, the full extent is difficult to verify.

