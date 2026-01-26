Polson Rural Fire works to rescue dogs from Flathead Lake

POLSON — A rescue on Flathead Lake Monday morning ended in success when two dogs safely returned to shore after being stuck on the ice and open water in Polson.

The Polson Rural Fire District was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report that two dogs had fallen through the ice and seemed to be struggling near Kings Point.

Units later relocated to the tribal docks near Grinde Bay Lane because the area provided the nearest access to the dogs.

Lake County Search and Rescue's boat was requested as the dogs were near open water and thin ice.

The Polson Rural Fire District then sent four rescuers out to try and reach the dogs. As the rescuers got closer, the dogs moved to open water and started swimming to shore, where they eventually landed safely.

The search and rescue boat then made a sweep of the ice shelf to make sure no other animals or people were in danger.

In a social post on Monday, the PRFD stated it's the district's policy to respond to assist animals in distress on the ice if a rescue can be conducted safely.

"People should never go out after animals that have fallen through the ice," PRFD wrote. "This is extremely dangerous and will likely result in yourself needing rescued."

The post advised calling 911 if you suspect an animal is in distress.

The PRFD thanked Lake County Dispatch and Lake County Search and Rescue for their assistance.