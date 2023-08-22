Portion of Anaconda Superfund site taken off EPA's National Priorities List

Years of cleanup work are paying off in Anaconda, with the smelter site deleted from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Superfund priorities list on Monday.

The EPA notes the deletion from the priorities list allows Anaconda to once again use the land.

EPA says the area, also known as operable unit 15, is the former Mill Creek subdivision and about 70 acres of land once owned by Anaconda Minerals. The cleanup area was about 160 total acres of surface and sub-surface soils.

According to the EPA, the cleanup is considered complete but monitoring will continue with annual inspections and a five year review.