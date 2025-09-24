Big Sky Flo: The story behind a Montana boy's meaningful mullet

THOMPSON FALLS - A haircut can be much more than just a simple trim, especially for people with sensory needs.

Nico, an 11-year-old from Thompson Falls, and his meaningful mullet are proof of that. He is the star of Big Sky Flo, a book his mother wrote about his journey, from business in the front to part in the back.

Nico’s favorite thing about his mullet is shaking it around. “I can whack people with my hair,” he said.

Nico is autistic and, while it is hard to see now behind his hair, cuts were once a major challenge for Nico and Meikele Lee, his mother and cosmetologist.

“He was a moving target,” Lee said. “We'd cut it as short as we could. It didn't always look pretty for a couple of days, but it was the best we could do, even with the skills that I had learned in my job.”

Then, Nico saw a picture of a mullet online, and his hair stood up. Everything changed when Lee helped him turn the inspiration into reality.

“It wasn't until he decided on a style that he wanted that haircuts became easier,” she said. “It was amazing the difference in how he would sit and his comfort, level of safety, I mean, scissors are very sharp.”

The cut had a huge impact on Nico. For three years, he has competed in the USA Mullet Championships, a national contest that raises money for charity through magnificent mullets.

“He gets really excited when it's mullet champ season,” Lee said. “For a kid who doesn't read social cues very well, it's entertaining to watch him advocate for himself like ‘Hey, will you vote for me?’”

Lee was inspired by the change the cut had on Nico, from the trim itself to the competition, so she wrote it down. In addition to running a Thompson Falls salon, Lee is an award-winning author. Her sixth book, Big Sky Flo, tells Nico’s story.

“I like to write what I know. That seems to be the easiest stories to tell and the ones that seem to be the most impactful for the community that they're actually meant for,” she said. “The story came about because of that, because I'm not the only one that has a child with high sensory needs that makes haircuts difficult to navigate.”

Lee sees lots of people with sensory needs at her salon, including other children like Nico. She wants to reassure kids and their parents that it is ok for them to be themselves in her chair.

“As a parent, it's hard sometimes when people come in here and they're like, ‘My kid has never sat still before for a haircut.’ It's like, ‘I get it. I totally get it and if you don't live it, you don't know,’” she said. “They can have whatever emotions they choose to have in here, they're always welcome even if your perception is they're out of control. They feel safe enough to have those in here and that's a good thing.”

Lee hopes the book will help inspire others to be themselves and, maybe, find the right cut, just like Nico.

“Three mullet champ seasons later, he still wants his mullet. He still wants the back long,” she said.