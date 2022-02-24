Browning woman creates "care packages" for those in need

BROWNING — Janell Runningwolf of Browning is taking donations to create care packages for those living on the streets or for those who just need a little help.

Runningwolf has already created and delivered more than 50 care packages to those in need in her area. This idea to make small care packages of simple necessities like deodorant, hygiene products, and shampoo and conditioner came to her after seeing a woman on the streets with no way to clean herself.

“The idea came from, you know, that it is somebody's daughter and I thought, 'Oh God, how can I help this lady?'” said Runningwolf. “So I created some care packages, and started handing them out to the street people and taking them to the shelter.”

After getting positive feedback from those she was helping, she made a Facebook page called “Sisterhood,” where a group of women were able to connect and talk about what should go onto the care packages and what they can do to help.

After that, donations came rolling in.

“A lot of this is from donations. People will buy things and then tell me where to pick them up or send me checks in order to go to the store and buy things,” said Runningwolf.

Each care package runs anywhere from $12-$18 worth of products.

Runningwolf hopes to be able to create a movement that can reach people in other areas: “There is really a need here and I would love for us to be able to reach people in Babb, Valier, and other places, because there’s a need there too”

For more information about what you can do to help, you can call Runningwolf at 406-338-2868.



