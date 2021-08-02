Cellular Plus gives away student backpacks in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, the two Cellular Plus stores in Great Falls hosted their annual student backpack give away as part of their “Backpack to School” program.

On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to noon, both stores handed out free backpacks filled with school supplies to help children get ready for the 2021-2022 school year.

To receive the backpack and school supplies, parents simply needed to bring their student to one of the stores.

The annual Backpack to School program incorporates employees, customers, and their vendor partners.

The event is organized by an internal employee program that also accepts donations from guests in their stores during the several weeks leading up to the giveaway.

“Oh, it’s fantastic, said Cellular Plus store manager Ryan Henry. “People don’t usually come to a Verizon store because things are going well, and so this is a great chance of pace for us to just help people.”