LEWISTOWN — Many people gather to celebrate what they're thankful for on Thanksgiving, and in central Montana, residents have first responders on the top of their lists for what they're thankful for.

'Cheers For Volunteers' in central Montana

First responders went through a lot last year and their community came together to thank them for all the work they've put in with their second annual "Cheers For Volunteers" event on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

"They went through a lot last year," said fire training coordinator Andrew Oestreich. "And then this year they were real steady with a lot of small incidents. Luckily, it wasn't as bad as the year before, but it was it was definitely busy for them. We just want to say thank you to all the volunteers."

Central Montana first responders have been busy with fire season the last several years with major fires like the Taylor Fire and South Moccasin Fire, to name a few. The Cheers event was held to thank them for the work that they do.

"There was a group of volunteer firefighters that got together after a busy fire season," said Ryan Peterson, Fergus County Fire Warden. "We wanted to put together a party and appreciation event to celebrate volunteerism and how how much they sacrifice and how much the rural communities rely on them. We've gotten so much support from the state and even the nation."

It's another way to say thank you during the holiday season.

"These rural departments spend their time doing so much," event organizer Beau Carter said. "They're not calling in sick. They're not getting stuff done. They are out there fighting fire and trying to be as involved as possible in safety for their neighbors and fellow community members. That's why we wanted to do it the day before Thanksgiving. We're extremely thankful to everybody. This event is for anyone who's involved with trying to improve their community."

Whatever you are thankful for, we hope you have a happy Thanksgiving.

