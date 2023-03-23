FFA students conduct 'Day Of Service' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Montana members of Future Farmers of America (FFA) descended upon Great Falls this week, committing to acts of service at four locations - St Vincent De Paul, the Rescue Mission, the Food Bank, and Eagle Mount.

“We already knew each other really well, but then getting to work with some of the other chapters here, we're working together, we're moving stuff and we're getting to know each other better, and then we're all working together for a good cause,” says FFA member Maggie Darr of Gardiner.

Students helped to clean, organize, and feed the community.

“We were moving pallets, so that way they could give away food to some of the elderly people here in Great Falls,” says Darr.

“FFA does a lot of community service, not just in our town Gardiner, but places like here in Great Falls,” adds FFA member, Badger Hoppy.

Students at Eagle Mount helped clean up the barn, including shoveling loose hay, clean out the goat pen and chicken coop, services Eagle Mount’s Coordinators Morgan King and Shelby Tetlow were greatly appreciative of.

“Yeah, it's been a huge help for us today. They were able to come out and move hay and for us and they were able to clean our goat pen, rake loose hay,” says King.

“All the spring cleaning we haven't been able to get to quite yet,” adds Tetlow.

The students feel as if these acts shake a stigma surrounding their program.

“Everyone thinks the FFA is just for the good old farm kids and everyone has to be on a ranch and own cows and horses. But that's just simply not true. It can be included with everyone. You get to help people like this, and everything kind of relates back to agriculture,” says Hoppy.

