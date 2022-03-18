Friends rally for Great Falls woman recovering from brain tumor

GREAT FALLS — This weekend, the Halftime Sports Bar & Casino will be hosting a benefit for one of their employees, Krista Kuglin, who is recovering from treatment for a brain tumor.

Krista was enjoying time with her friends at a wedding in Helena several months when suddenly she was thrown into a seizure. She was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor called a grade III Anaplastic Astrocytoma.

Kuglin says she doesn’t remember much about what happened after, but the following weeks to come were something out of a movie.

“Everyone was freaking out around me but I don’t think we ever had time to process any of it,” said Kuglin. “It all just went so fast, it went from, 'OK you are having a seizure,' to 'OK you have to fly to Seattle,' to 'OK you’re getting emergency surgery,' then, 'All right you have to go through chemo and radiation.'”

Five months has passed since that terrible night - but Kuglin still has an amazing outlook on life: “It's like my mom says - don’t sweat the small stuff and in the end it’s all just small stuff. I'm doing my best to stay positive and that’s really what is getting me through, it I think."

That - and a support system the size of a small army.

Kuglin said, “It’s crazy, my family and my friends obviously reach out to me and see how I’m doing, but I have people I’ve never even met praying for me and that’s an awesome feeling.”

Krista Kuglin

Brenda Archambault, the assistant manager at the Halftime, has known Krista since she was a baby, so hosting this benefit to support her was only natural.

“Krista is one of the most caring and giving people that you could know, and if it was somebody else she would be the first person to jump in with both feet and do this for anybody else, so it’s really important for me to do this for her,” said Archambault.

The benefit begins at 2 p.m. at the Halftime (1101 Northwest Bypass), and there will be several activities, including a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle; click here for details.



