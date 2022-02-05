Great Falls high schools helped with Salvation Army fundraising during holiday season

GREAT FALLS — The Salvation Army in Great Falls was able to help many people during the recent holiday season.

According to Salvation Army Major Mark King, $77,373 dollars was raised. That’s up more than $12,000 from 2020, and just a bit short of the 2021 goal of $84,400.

About $5,000 was raised by bell ringers from CMR, Great Falls, and Central Catholic high schools in Great Falls (see below)

"We helped 436 families; 1,308 people made up those families, and 453 kids received toys,” said King.

King also pointed out that even though the holiday season is over, the need for funding is not.

“The best way to (help) is to stop by our office, which is at 1000 17th Avenue South, the big blue and white building. Or, drop a check in the mail and certainly we’re going to use it,” said King. “What’s great about the Salvation Army is if you’re going to drop off a check, or even any cash donation, whatever you designate that donation for, that’s what we’re committed to using it for."

Money left over from the holiday season will be used for general operating expenses, including the Family Services Office, which provides rent and food assistance to families.

The Salvation Army shared the following information about the involvement of the high schools: