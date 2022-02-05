Great Falls high schools helped with Salvation Army fundraising during holiday season

GREAT FALLS — The Salvation Army in Great Falls was able to help many people during the recent holiday season.
According to Salvation Army Major Mark King, $77,373 dollars was raised. That’s up more than $12,000 from 2020, and just a bit short of the 2021 goal of $84,400.
About $5,000 was raised by bell ringers from CMR, Great Falls, and Central Catholic high schools in Great Falls (see below)
"We helped 436 families; 1,308 people made up those families, and 453 kids received toys,” said King.
King also pointed out that even though the holiday season is over, the need for funding is not.
“The best way to (help) is to stop by our office, which is at 1000 17th Avenue South, the big blue and white building. Or, drop a check in the mail and certainly we’re going to use it,” said King. “What’s great about the Salvation Army is if you’re going to drop off a check, or even any cash donation, whatever you designate that donation for, that’s what we’re committed to using it for."
Money left over from the holiday season will be used for general operating expenses, including the Family Services Office, which provides rent and food assistance to families.
The Salvation Army shared the following information about the involvement of the high schools:
The Student Governments from Great Falls, CMR and Central Catholic High Schools (Freshman, Sophomore, Junior & Senior) selected a day, location and recruited volunteers. The Class that raised the most is awarded a School Specific “Student Government Bell Ringing Challenge” Trophy that will display the year, “Class of....” and amount raised. At the end of the Kettle Campaign, the School that raised the most, after totaling the results from each Class is awarded a city-wide “Bell Ringing Challenge” Trophy with the School Name, Year and amount raised.
In 2021 our Students raised $𝟓,𝟎𝟐𝟕.𝟕𝟏!
Third Place: CCHS $1,322.03:
4. Sophomore Class of 2024 - $$234.22
3. Junior Class of 2023 - $270.16
2. Senior Class of 2022 - $391.92
𝟏. 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 - $𝟒𝟐𝟓.𝟕𝟑
Second Place: GFHS $1,648.21:
4. Freshmen Class of 2025 - $321.84
3. Senior Class of 2022 - $337.99
2. Junior Class of 2023 - $493.54
𝟏. 𝐒𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 - $𝟒𝟗𝟒.𝟖𝟒
First Place: CMR $2,057.47:
4. Sophomore Class of 2024 - $436.94
3. Junior Class of 2023 - $471.73
2. Senior Class of 2022 - $550.46
𝟏. 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 - $𝟓𝟗𝟖.𝟑𝟒
Congratulations CMR Student Government, you have won the 2021 High School Student Government Bell Ringing Challenge!
The Salvation Army is incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and support our local High Students have and continue to demonstrate as they blaze a trail of service for their fellow Students.