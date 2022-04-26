Helena firefighters lend a hand to build playground

HELENA — When they’re not responding to emergencies or putting out fires, you can find Helena firefighters out doing good in the community. Helena Fire Department shift one firefighters spent a couple of hours on Saturday helping build the Helena Babe Ruth Baseball Association’s playground.

Firefighters braved chilly weather and snowflakes to haul about 15 yards of dirt needed to help support the playground structure.

Helena Fire Department Battalion Chief Neil Koehler said he knew there were only three people attempting to do all the work at the playground on their own.

“I asked them if they needed a hand, and I asked the guy I work with if they wanted to go down for a couple of hours, and they said ‘absolutely,’” Koehler said.

Koehler said he’s not surprised by the response from the firefighters.

“That’s just the culture we have,” Koehler said. “That’s just part of who we are.”