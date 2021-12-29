Helena Police Cpl. Matt Lewis recognized with Lifesaving Award

HELENA — Law enforcement officers protect our communities every day, but one Helena Police Department officer was recognized for actions that directly helped save a man’s life. Helena Police Cpl. Matt Lewis was presented the Lifesaving Award in front of his family and fellow officers on Wednesday.

On Dec. 10, Lewis responded to a multi-vehicle rollover crash at the water treatment plant on East Custer Ave. According to the nomination written by Helena Police Lt. Randy Ranalli, Lewis assessed the situation and identified one man as clearly in distress.

Lewis broke through the window of the locked vehicle and found the man unconscious, gasping for breath and without an identifiable heartbeat. The nomination said Lewis performed CPR on the man while medical units arrived and set up. The man was stabilized and taken to the VA hospital for further treatment. The nomination said Lewis’ actions played a “huge role” in saving the man’s life.

“It’s what we do,” Lewis said of his actions on Dec. 10. “Happy to do it.”

Lewis has been with the Helena Police Department for 10 years, and Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said his service is appreciated.

“He’s one of those officers we can depend on day-in and day-out to do the right thing and actually have an impact on the community,” Hagen said.

Hagen said he enjoys getting to recognize officers like Lewis on a job well done.

“On a daily basis, our officers are making an impact in our community,” Hagen said. “This is a very clear incident where they made an impact on an individual’s life where we can clearly say, ‘they saved this person’s life.’”