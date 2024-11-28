Helena Salvation Army Gym was full of food, cheer and kindness on Thanksgiving

HELENA — The Salvation Army of Helena held their annual free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

The organization served an estimated 250 meals, which is around 100 more meals than last year.

Rose Gehring, 96, attends the event almost every year and says it is an asset to the community.

“This is a wonderful thing the Salvation Army does, feed 200 people and just think of the blessings we all have because of the good things they do,” said Gehring.

Those who attended the meal enjoyed Thanksgiving classics like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and, of course, pie.

The meal is only possible through volunteer efforts and community support. More information about how to support their mission and volunteer can be found on their website.