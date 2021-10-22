Helena Symphony partners with Friendship Center for concert series

HELENA — The Helena Symphony is partnering with the Friendship Center to promote Domestic Violence Awareness month while honoring those lost to COVID-19 in the "Consolation and Remembrance" concert.

“Music is used to help us heal,” said Allan R. Scott, the Helena Symphony Music Director.

Scott says that wind instruments, percussion and orchestra performance will honor those lost in the past two years.

“We can't lose hundreds of thousands of people and not be impacted by this, whether we have impact been impacted ourselves or we all know someone who has lost someone during the pandemic,” said Scott.

The concert will also help the Friendship Center by having attendees bring in toiletries, diapers and even winter clothing to survivors of domestic violence.

“People can make a difference by just dropping off a donation when they come into the concert hall,” said Scott.

Scott also wants to ensure the safety of performers and audience members.

“Everyone on stage from myself to every performer, every singer, every soloist is rapid tested to test negative before we before we even enter the building,”

If you cannot make in-person to the concert on Saturday at the Helena Civic Center at 7:30 p.m, you can catch the free livestream on the Helena Symphony’s YouTube channel, on your phone, tv or laptop.

