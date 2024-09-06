Heroes of Helena event Sunday at Albertsons

HELENA — The Helena community is invited to thank law enforcement officers, first responders and other emergency personnel at the Heroes of Helena event this Sunday.

Representatives from local, state and federal law enforcement. emergency personnel and their equipment will be at the Albertson on North Montana Ave. between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The event, now in its 9th year, was started to allow the community to meet and thank first responders and is held annually around the anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Safeway Store Director Eric Dowell told MTN that the event also includes helicopters, a ladder truck, food trucks and live music.

He added that in 2023 the event drew 500 people and has been growing every year.

Organizers are also raising money this year to support the family of Juliana Turchetti, the firefighting pilot who died fighting the Horse Gulch Fire in July.

