Junior League of Great Falls hosted its annual "Free Laundry Day"

GREAT FALLS — Junior League of Great Falls hosted their annual "Free Laundry Day" on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Falls Cleaners Laundry Center (614 9th Street South)

The event was tailored toward any person or family in need of a free load of laundry - they each received a free small load of laundry along with detergent and dryer sheets.

Amber Henning Griffith, who serves as Junior League of Great Falls' Community Impact Director, said, "One of the reasons behind hosting a free laundry day is (it's) really a needed service in the community. I personally always have a saying that if you look good, feel good, then you do good. So that first step is looking good, and you can't do that without clean laundry."

The annual event is done to help alleviate the costs of the everyday laundry routine.

MTN Amber Henning Griffith

"From looking at prices and how they've raised from the years that we've been doing this, it has gotten expensive," Griffith explained. "And anyone who's done laundry in a laundry mat knows that it adds up after a while. I did it throughout college, and all of the other places that I've lived, having to use a laundry mat, and it takes time, and it takes money, and sometimes, when you can have someone to help you out with a little laundry as well as some soap and a dryer sheet, you know that makes a world of difference."

While providing free laundry is just one of many generous acts of kindness, the Junior League aims to help women and children in their communities.

Junior League of Great Falls reporting secretary Alisha Lashley said, "This speaks directly to our mission by helping out families directly, the cost of laundry is that we've noted is a definite need in the community."

Click here to visit the Junior League website to learn more about the organization.



