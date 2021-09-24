Last Chance Community Pow Wow returns

The 22nd annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow is a go this year after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we lost a lot of tribal members throughout the last couple of years, so we don’t expect everyone to show up, but those you can it would be greatly appreciated,” said Cary Youpee who is a volunteer and on the Board of Directors at Last Chance Community Pow Wow.

The gathering will be held at the Lewis and Clark fairgrounds from October 1-3.

The theme this year for the Pow Wow is “Honor the Children.” It’s a mission to help teach youth, Native and non-Natives alike, to come learn about traditions of the Native American culture.

There will be about 800 students that will participate in the demonstration day. They will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

Visitors can expect to see and hear singers, drummers, regalia making and learn stories of various tribes in the area.

“It helps us celebrate our heritage and it's done through singing and dancing, and it's at the fairgrounds,” said Youpee.

He also added it’s a great opportunity to hear from other tribal members of their stories.

“You hear different stories from different tribal members that come from around the states and Canada and it's important because every tribe is different, and so the students have a chance to ask questions.”

Grand entry of the Last Chance Community Pow Wow starts at 6 pm Friday, Oct. 1 and continues through Sunday, Oct 3.

