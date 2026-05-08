Meet the Ukuladies

CHOTEAU — So what do you call a band made up of eight women all playing the ukulele? The Ukuladies of course!

”We are the Ukuladies. We started practicing in the fall with our fearless leader Sandra Hodgekiss. We've only had about 5 practices and we didn't want to stop. We've been having a lot of fun,” noted member Sondra Holmes.

The Ukuladies' first big public performance was at Teton Pass Ski Area towards the end of the ski season. They've only practiced a handful of times, but their popularity is growing. Located in Choteau, Montana, where country and spaces are wide open, the group enjoys getting together and playing for their community.

“Music always brings people together,” noted Holmes. “It's a time where everyone can get together, have a good time, and socialize. We're a fun group to come out and listen to.”

When I asked how people could find out more information about the group or hire the Ukuladies.

“Gosh, I've never been asked that before. As far as where we are playing, we post fliers around town when we play certain events,” she noted. “Other than that we don't have a website or Facebook or anything, we're not that big yet.”

But they're on their way.

