Missoula teacher publishes first children's book

MISSOULA - A Jefferson Early Education teacher recently published her first book, ‘A Place to Call Home’, a story about a beagle named Murphy being adopted.

Lisa Lang originally started writing the children’s book about 10 years ago, but recently used the students in her class to workshop the piece. Reading the story to her students, Lang said their reactions helped shape the story.

“It wasn’t until I had started working with kids and just reading countless children’s stories that I was like, wow I should really do something with this,” Lang said. “Just seeing the kids and what excites them helps me kind of channel what would be interesting, what words I could use, just what brings that spark.”

A Place to Call Home is based on her experience adopting a troublesome dog. The story describes the ups and downs of destroyed controllers, veterinarian visits, and acceptance. Lang said there are lessons in the book that she teaches in class.

“I think it could be a good story that people could relate to, that could evoke emotion, and just help spread a positive message of acceptance, despite your challenges and differences,” Lang said.

Lang adopted Murphy from the Humane Society and plans to donate a portion of the book’s proceeds to the organization. Lang said the book and donation are ways to honor her dog.

“I adopted Murphy, so he was my dog. He is no longer with us, but that was another thing that prompted me to move forward was to keep his memory alive.”

To purchase the book, visit https://www.lisamarielang.com/.