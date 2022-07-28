Montana Dairy Queen's celebrate Miracle Treat Day

HELENA — Thursday, July 28th is Miracle Treats Day, where every dollar of every blizzard sale from Dairy Queen across Montana goes to Shodair Children's Hospital.

Last year Shodair served patients from 52 out of Montana's 56 counties and raised 45,000 dollars during the fundraiser.

This year's Children Miracle Network Champion, Dakotah Hurley, was a previous Shodair patient, and he got to whip up some cold treats and visit the Dairy Queen around Helena and Great Falls.

Hurley says being named the Champion for the Children's Miracle Network proves you can get help if you struggle with mental illness.

"For me, Shodair is unique within Children's Miracle Network because it is the only one that provides psychiatric services, so it's just sort of an image for people who struggle day to day with anything. So just being able to show that you can thrive and be alive," said Hurley

The Prospect Avenue Dairy Queen in Helena General Manager says they are always so excited for this day.

"We have been doing this fundraiser for all the years I have worked here, and so it is super important to give back to our local community and teens here for Shodair," said Miranda Trainer.